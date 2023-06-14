ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 756,462 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up 1.4% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.45% of ON Semiconductor worth $120,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.11.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.27.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

