ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 3,437,911 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,558,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,437,911 shares during the period. Sally Beauty comprises about 1.1% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 7.04% of Sally Beauty worth $94,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 232,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 104,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter.

SBH stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

