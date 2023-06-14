Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,735,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,627 shares during the quarter. Tennant comprises approximately 1.3% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 9.33% of Tennant worth $106,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tennant by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average is $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tennant has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $81.69.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.61. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,320 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $158,641.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,025.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,320 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $158,641.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,025.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $336,664.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,597 shares of company stock worth $792,554. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNC shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Tennant in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

