TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stake Lessened by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,318,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216,925 shares during the quarter. TriNet Group accounts for about 1.1% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $89,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TNET opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average of $80.30.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at $16,609,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,942 shares of company stock worth $1,265,468 over the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

TriNet Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

