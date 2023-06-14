ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases 443,020 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,152,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,020 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.72% of Okta worth $78,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Okta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,818.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244 over the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Okta Trading Up 4.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average of $74.41. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $110.94.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

