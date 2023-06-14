Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Bought by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,606,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,111 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $86,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Insider Transactions at Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

In related news, CFO James C. Malone bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $152,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,752.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCSI stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Further Reading

