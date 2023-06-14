LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.45% of LPL Financial worth $76,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in LPL Financial by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $200.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.68 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.72.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.00.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

