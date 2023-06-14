ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Increases Position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,778,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,449,502 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 11.30% of 8X8 worth $55,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 408.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,219,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 979,470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 20.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 913.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 34,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $167,615.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,633,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $197,198 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGHT. StockNews.com raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.16.

EGHT stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.27. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

