Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 696 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

TLT stock opened at $101.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.14. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

