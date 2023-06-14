ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246,217 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.63% of Generac worth $39,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Generac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Generac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Generac by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Generac by 47.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 45.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $123.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $282.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.88.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.77.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

