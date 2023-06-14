ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases 818,868 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,144,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818,868 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 3.01% of Canada Goose worth $56,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,234,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,693 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 135.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,105 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $25,797,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Canada Goose by 158.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 839,142 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $24.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $216.84 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.85.

About Canada Goose

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.