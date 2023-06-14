ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 59,750 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,789,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59,750 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $66,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 358.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $39,875.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $640,832.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $39,875.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $640,832.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $749,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.