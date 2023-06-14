ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Increases Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 137,242 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $72,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $32,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,669.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JBT opened at $121.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.48. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $122.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

