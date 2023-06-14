Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Has $43.05 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF makes up about 30.3% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF were worth $43,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period.

Get Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF alerts:

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Price Performance

BATS:ARCM opened at $99.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.51.

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Profile

The Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (ARCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to preserve capital and maximize income potential by investing in investment-grade, short-term debt securities. ARCM was launched on Mar 31, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.