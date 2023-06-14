Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Purchased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,068,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750,607 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $41,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sumo Logic by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,168 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,366,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sumo Logic by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,346,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 993,893 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sumo Logic by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,441,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,311,000 after purchasing an additional 803,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cowen cut Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

About Sumo Logic

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.30. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.