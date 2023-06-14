ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 4,642,780 Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,642,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,192,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Qualtrics International

In related news, President Chris Beckstead sold 169,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $3,032,582.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,007,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,629,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualtrics International news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 338,836 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $6,065,164.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,104,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,778,891.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 169,418 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $3,032,582.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,007,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,629,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,702 shares of company stock valued at $9,949,466. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of XM opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $18.14.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $409.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.90 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 49.79% and a negative net margin of 67.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XM. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.15 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.15 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial downgraded Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.15 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

