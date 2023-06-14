Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) is Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,357 shares during the period. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 4.5% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

PEY stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $22.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

