ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Buys 60,597 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,440,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,597 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,225,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,766,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,405,000 after purchasing an additional 214,706 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,986,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,169,000 after purchasing an additional 256,511 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,411,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,653,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,417,000 after purchasing an additional 174,690 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $373,894.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $373,894.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,019.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.94. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $34.76.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,146.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 574.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.74) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

