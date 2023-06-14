ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $94.76 Million Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,743 shares during the period. monday.com comprises 1.1% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 1.76% of monday.com worth $94,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth about $518,057,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 13,721,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,997,000 after buying an additional 772,450 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in monday.com by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,145,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,759,000 after buying an additional 250,756 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 6,322.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in monday.com by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after buying an additional 146,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.06.

monday.com Stock Up 2.9 %

About monday.com

MNDY opened at $181.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.11 and a 200 day moving average of $134.22. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $184.60.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

