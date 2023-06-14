ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires 294,867 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,678,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,867 shares during the period. Henry Schein makes up about 1.6% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 1.24% of Henry Schein worth $134,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,928 shares of company stock worth $5,798,889 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.6 %

HSIC opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

