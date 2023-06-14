ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 23,750 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,548 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $54,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.08.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $145.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.15.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

