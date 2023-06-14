ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 166,163 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,368,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 166,163 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 2.28% of Kirby worth $88,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Kirby by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,259 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Kirby by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Kirby by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 4.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Kirby Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE KEX opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average of $69.08. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.67 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $223,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,072 shares in the company, valued at $824,531.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $139,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,717.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $223,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,531.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $578,140 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.