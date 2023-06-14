ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires 189,179 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,179 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Floor & Decor worth $38,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

FND stock opened at $97.94 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

