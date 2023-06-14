ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases 914,713 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,003,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914,713 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 7.48% of CareDx worth $45,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CareDx by 34.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in CareDx by 61.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 80.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CareDx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $25,221.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 537,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,444.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 8,456 shares of company stock valued at $71,030 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CareDx Stock Up 0.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CDNA opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

