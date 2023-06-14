ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $40.64 Million Position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,080,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116,279 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Sportradar Group worth $40,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 311.08 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sportradar Group AG has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

