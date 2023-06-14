ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $130.14 Million Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,414,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,781 shares during the quarter. GLOBALFOUNDRIES makes up 1.6% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $130,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GFS shares. Cowen lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

