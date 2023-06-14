ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases 4,051,950 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 182.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,276,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,051,950 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 5.28% of CarGurus worth $87,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,664,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,443,000 after acquiring an additional 95,846 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,233 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,425,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,989,000 after acquiring an additional 199,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,395,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.61.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.09 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 18.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

