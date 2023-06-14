Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stake Cut by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,825,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,040 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 1.39% of Smartsheet worth $71,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Smartsheet Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:SMAR opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,430 shares of company stock worth $1,115,359 in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

