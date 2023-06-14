ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases 65,407 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,616,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,407 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 4.19% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $68,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $141,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

