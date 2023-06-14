ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Invests $43.42 Million in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 523,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,423,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.33% of Bio-Techne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $99.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

