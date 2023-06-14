ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases 1,918,397 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,852,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918,397 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 1.96% of Hanesbrands worth $43,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.9% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBI. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

