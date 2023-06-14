C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Position Decreased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 483,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 368,524 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $44,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $861,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $731,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 322,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,550,000 after buying an additional 131,057 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.35. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

