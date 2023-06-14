Aspen Grove Capital LLC Invests $763,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $483.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $464.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $486.30.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

