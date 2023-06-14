2,059 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Acquired by Aspen Grove Capital LLC

Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

ROP opened at $455.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $450.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.85. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $463.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

