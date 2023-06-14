The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.9 %

SHW opened at $247.19 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $265.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $72,375,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $408,929,000 after acquiring an additional 174,384 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

