Aspen Grove Capital LLC Buys Shares of 14,875 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.1 %

LBRDA stock opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

