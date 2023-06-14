5,684 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Aspen Grove Capital LLC

Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $223.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $418.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.46. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

