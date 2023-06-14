Aspen Grove Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 25,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $181.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.36. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $181.73. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

