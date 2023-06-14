9,029 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Acquired by Aspen Grove Capital LLC

Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

