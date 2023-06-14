Aspen Grove Capital LLC Invests $1.06 Million in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,008 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its stake in shares of GSK by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,445,000 after buying an additional 13,264,687 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of GSK by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,518,000 after buying an additional 5,998,831 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of GSK by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,059,000 after buying an additional 5,556,832 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of GSK by 1,007.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,771,000 after buying an additional 4,104,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter worth $105,948,000. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.