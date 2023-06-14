Aspen Grove Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $115.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.