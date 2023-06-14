Aspen Grove Capital LLC Invests $560,000 in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 56,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
RKT opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $11.38.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RKT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.
Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
