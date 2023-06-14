Aspen Grove Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1523 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.