Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.35.

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

