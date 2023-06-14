Aspen Grove Capital LLC Takes Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $99.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.71.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

