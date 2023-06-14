Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $185,977.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $185,977.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,202,434 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,119,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ambarella by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,674,000 after buying an additional 638,557 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ambarella by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,603,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.