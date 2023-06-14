3D Oil Limited (ASX:TDO) Insider Noel Newell Buys 180,000 Shares of Stock

3D Oil Limited (ASX:TDO – Get Rating) insider Noel Newell purchased 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,080.00 ($6,810.81).

3D Oil Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About 3D Oil

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

3D Oil Limited explores for and develops upstream oil and gas assets in Australia. It holds 24.9% interest in the VIC/P57 exploration permit covering an area of 246 square kilometers located in the offshore Gippsland Basin, Victoria; 20% interest in the T/49P exploration permit covering an area of 4,960 square kilometers located in the offshore Otway Basin, Tasmania; and 50% interest in the VIC/P74 exploration permit covering an area of 1006 square kilometers located in the offshore Gippsland Basin, Victoria.

