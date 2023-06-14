PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.80.

PDCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Stock Performance

PDCE stock opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.75. PDC Energy has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $76,044.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,200 shares of company stock worth $1,724,079. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $490,918,000 after buying an additional 78,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after buying an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,632,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $168,949,000 after purchasing an additional 138,819 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,512,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $145,274,000 after purchasing an additional 323,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,344,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $148,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.