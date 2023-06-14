McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:MKC opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

