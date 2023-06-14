Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.40.

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.54 and its 200-day moving average is $97.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.996 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $1,583,609,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,959 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $153,411,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

